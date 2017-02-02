Sysprep Location in Windows vCenter 6.0

Howdy! It’s 2017, and so naturally a good time to load up sysprep files on vCenter 6.0 to support all those Windows Server 2003 deployments!

Sigh.

PROBLEM

One of my customers experienced this issue, impacting their ability to use Guest Customization on W2K3 VMs.

Default vCenter install on Windows Server 2012 R2



C:\ProgramData\VMware\VMware VirtualCenter doesn’t exist, so… after poking around…



Placed the W2K3 sysprep files in 1 C : \ ProgramData \ VMware \ vCenterServer \ cfg \ vmware - vpx \ sysprep



Could not customize a Windows 2003 Server.

Note: This was a pre-existing folder. Also, this path seems akin to the /etc/vmware-vpx/sysprep folder on VCSA, referenced in documentation. Thus, IMHO, not a crazy decision on the customer’s part to try dumping the files in that folder.

RESOLUTION

We manually created this path:

1 C : \ ProgramData \ VMware \ VMware VirtualCenter \ sysprep

After copying the relevant sysprep files into this new directory, as per usual, the vSphere client allowed selecting Guest Customization options while cloning a Windows 2003 VM.